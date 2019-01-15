Serbia and World Steel Association have different stats
The Serbian national statistical office RZS said on Monday that World Steel Association figures did not correspond to official RZS data.Source: Tanjug
According to the World Steel Association, there was a 38.9 percent increase in Serbian crude steel production in January-November 2018.
In a statement, the RZS said a monthly report obtained from companies indicated a 13.1 percent increase in base metals production compared to the same period of 2017.
The indicator is a "result of data from statistical units and the applied index calculation methodology," it said.
"We do not know what the information about a 38.9 percent increase in crude steel production in 2018 was derived from, or from what - or whose - sources it was obtained from," the RZS noted.