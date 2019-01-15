Business & Economy Serbia and World Steel Association have different stats The Serbian national statistical office RZS said on Monday that World Steel Association figures did not correspond to official RZS data. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 15, 2019 | 09:16 Tweet Share

According to the World Steel Association, there was a 38.9 percent increase in Serbian crude steel production in January-November 2018.

In a statement, the RZS said a monthly report obtained from companies indicated a 13.1 percent increase in base metals production compared to the same period of 2017.



The indicator is a "result of data from statistical units and the applied index calculation methodology," it said.



"We do not know what the information about a 38.9 percent increase in crude steel production in 2018 was derived from, or from what - or whose - sources it was obtained from," the RZS noted.