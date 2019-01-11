Business & Economy Serbia has world's highest crude steel production increase In 2018, Serbia posted the world's highest increase in crude steel output with a 38.9 percent growth of production. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 11, 2019 | 09:22 Tweet Share

This is according to figures released by the World Steel Association cited by Tanjug.

In the first 11 months of 2018, Serbia produced 1.8 million t of crude steel compared to 1.3 million t in the same period of the previous year, which is a 38.9 pct increase, said a report published on the association's website.



Vietnam is second in the list with a 35.9 pct increase to 12.8 million in the observed period.



The statistical overview includes 64 countries accounting for 99 percent of global steel production.