Business & Economy Fiat, Hesteel, and Gazprom-owned companies top Serbian list The 15 biggest domestic exporters have sold goods worth EUR 3.3 billion to foreign markets in the period between January until September 2018.

Topping this list is Fiat (FCA) Serbia (majority-owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), that sold cars worth EUR 599.6 million, followed by HBIS Group (owned by China's Hesteel), who operate the Smederevo-based steel plant - and have exported products worth EUR 581.4 million in this period.

HBIS also increased exports of steel by 36.5 percent (EUR 155.4 million) compared to January-September 2017.



In the third place is Gazprom-owned oil company NIS, with exports reaching EUR 346.6 million in these six months.



They are followed by Tigar Tyres (295.4 million), Robert Bosch (182.2 million), HIP Petrohemija (160 million), Tetra Pak (155.8 million), Grundfos Serbia (150.8 million), RTB Bor (133.1 million), Leoni (130 million), Yura (128.2 million), Henkel (123.1 million), Gorenje (110.3 million), and Victoria Group (93.3 million).