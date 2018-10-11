Business & Economy Germany's Lidl opens16 stores in 12 Serbian towns The German discount retail chain on Thursday opened 16 outlets in 12 Serbian cities, including five in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 13:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Customers will be able to choose from among 1,500 brands, including as many as 350 local ones, Tanjug reported.

"This is no ordinary day and no ordinary store - this is a day when we are making a great step forward towards better life," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Belgrade on Thursday.



"With retail supply like this, the country is also enabling the people to choose cheap but quality goods," Vucic said at the opening of a Vojislav Ilic Street outlet in Belgrade, Tanugu reported.



Meanwhile, social networks are today swamped with and videos from the openings, including an incident in Leskovac where early shoppers almost got in a physical fight over cheap chicken.