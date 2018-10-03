Business & Economy Structural reforms priority for next year Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Wednesday with Head of Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Serbia James Roaf. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, October 4, 2018 | 10:03 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They disused the first results of implementation of a new prograe of macroeconomic and structural reforms supported by the Policy Coordination Instrument, the government announced.

At the meeting, which also featured Minister of Finance Sinisa Mali and Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government Branko Ruzic, Roaf praised the macroeconomic results that Serbia achieved in the previous period.



He pointed out that the increase in nominal GDP and a decrease in the public debt ratio in GDP are particularly important, adding that it is great news that the economic growth rate for the whole year has been revised from 3.5 percent to 4.2 percent.



Considering the fact that macroeconomic stability has been achieved, the interlocutors agreed that structural reforms will be priority for the next year.



In this regard, Roaf praised the Ministry of Finance, which set the Tax Administration reform as a priority in 2019.



Brnabic pointed out that very good macroeconomic results were achieved this year, and that it is important that this trend of accelerated growth continues in the next year.



The Prime Minister added that, in order to achieve the expected growth, it is important to invest more in public investment and infrastructure, and continue with stimulating measures for the development of innovations in the economy.