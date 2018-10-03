Business & Economy German discount chain Lidl set to open stores in Serbia German discount retail chain Lidl will open 16 stores in 12 cities across Serbia on October 11. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 3, 2018 | 13:31 Tweet Share (Photo by Lidl)

The company announced this, specifying that the stores are located in Belgrade, Bor, Zrenjanin, Kragujevac, Leskovac, Nis, Novi Sad, Smederevo, Sombor, Subotica, Uzice, and Sabac.

A press release said that more stores in other towns will be opening starting in November, and continue in subsequent months, as Lidl intends to grow its retail business in this country.



The company will employ more than 1,500 people as it launches the first 16 supermarkets.