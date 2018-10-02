Business & Economy "Two major Chinese tech companies coming to Serbia" Aleksandar Vucic says Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang told him two major Chinese companies from the innovation technology sector were coming to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 11:05 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file, illustration)

The Serbian president made this statement on Monday in Moscow, where he traveled for a meeting on Tuesday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I am awaiting with great impatience a meeting with Chinese state representatives in order to be able to inform you of this in a more serious and more detailed manner," Vucic told reporters.



But he said he was "happy because of this news."



"I am certain it is true, because China is a serious state, where there are no fake news or any kind of games," he remarked.



In the past, "announcements that Shandong Linglong would come to Zrenjanin (a town in northern Serbia) turned out to be true," Vucic added.