Business & Economy Confirmed: Serbian company wants to acquire Telekom Albania B92.net has received confirmation that Serbia's majority state-owned telecommunications company, Telekom Srbija, is interested in acquiring Telekom Albania. Source: B92 Monday, October 1, 2018 | 10:51

This interest is in line with the Serbian operator's announced intention to expand its business in the region.

"The goal of Telekom Srbija is to position itself as a regional leader in the field of telecommunications. We have submitted a bid and it is now under review," Telekom said without revealing any details.



Telekom Albania is the second largest operator in Albania.



General Manager of Telekom Srbija Predrag Culibrk said recently that the company had significantly reduced its debts in the past few years and assessed that conditions for a new investment cycle had matured, after the previous investments and acquisitions in the region.



"We are thinking about acquiring operators in Serbia and in the Serb Republic (in Bosnia-Herzegovina), where we are already present with multimedia services, the idea being to improve our market position in the domain of multimedia. That's exactly what our investments in content are adding to," said Culibrk.