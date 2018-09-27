Business & Economy 0

Wizz Air abandons Nis-Malmo flights

Hungary's low-cost carrier Wizz Air has confirmed for B92 that it is closing the air route from Nis in southern Serbia to Malmo in southern Sweden.

Source: B92
(EPA, file, illustration)
The company said these flights will cease on January 7, while passengers affected by the change will be offered alternative flights, a full refund, or a 120 percent credit refund.

"As is common practice in the industry, Wizz Aur constantly monitors the performance of its air routes so that the most popular destinations are available at the lowest ticket prices. We will publish in due time all the news regarding the possible new routes," company said.

Malmo-bound flights from Nis were established in mid-2015 as Wizz Air's second destination from the Nis airport.

