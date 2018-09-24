Business & Economy Major retailer SPAR "has plans for Serbia" One of the biggest retail chains in Europe plans to come to Serbia, Bostjan Brantusa, SPAR's manager of expansion and development, has confirmed for B92.net. Source: B92, Vesna Bjelic Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 14:24 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

"Yes, SPAR has plans for Serbia," Brantusa told us on the margins of the CEE Property Forum in Vienna.

According to him, after the stabilization of the market in Croatia, where they are now working intensively, the multinational retailer will move to the Serbian market.



Brantusa said that for the moment, the company has no time-frame for this - but emphasized that its representatives, including himself, "go to Belgrade and Serbia from time to time to get acquainted with the market."



According to him, "plans will certainly be known in the foreseeable future".



Asked if the retailer would move in via an acquisition, Brantusa said that the manner in which SPAR arrives in Serbia "would depend on the current situation in the market."



SPAR is one of the world's largest food retail chains with nearly 16,000 stores in 34 countries and more than 30,000 employees.