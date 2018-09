Business & Economy Arabs to buy faltering Serbian agriculture giant The Ministry of Commerce has declared Al Dahra of Irig the buyer of Poljoprivredna Korporacija Beograd (the Belgrade Agriculture Corporation). Source: B92, Beta Monday, September 17, 2018 | 12:20 Tweet Share (File, illustration)

Al Dahra bought to company with a EUR 105 million bid, Beta reported.

Ahe financial offer of Al Dahra, whose mother company is based in the United Arab Emirates, was opened by the PKB sales commission, which ruled that it met the conditions of the tender.



Al Dahra's was the sole bid.