Business & Economy Serbia ready to become full member of CERN Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic visited on Tuesday the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | 16:46

On the occasion, Brnabic said she hoped uur country will become a full member of CERN by the end of this or early next year.

Brnabic said in a statement to the Tanjug news agency, after visiting a laboratory in which the “Atlas” experiment takes place, that Serbia has been working on this membership for many years and that one of the benefits is that students and scientists from Serbia, PhD students and postdocs will be able to work on CERN projects.



This will not cause brain drain, but exactly the opposite - people will want to stay at our universities and institutes because they will be able to work with CERN, she explained.