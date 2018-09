Business & Economy Minimum wage raised to RSD 155 per hour The Social-Economic Council has agreed to set the net minimum wage for 2019 at RSD 155 per hour. Source: B92 Monday, September 10, 2018 | 12:30 Tweet Share 100 RSD bills (Thinkstock, illustration)

This is equal to EUR 1.31 and USD 1.52 as of September 10, 2018.

Currently, the net minimum wage in Serbia is RSD 143.



According to a statement released after the Council's meeting, this increase is the result of compromises made by "all sides" - and will be accompanied by "certain agreed on packages" in the coming period.