Business & Economy Serbian ministers welcome US secretary of commerce First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and Deputy PM Rasim Ljajic welcomed on Thursday in Belgrade US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 16:44 (Tanjug)

Dacic and Ljajic - who is also minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications - welcomed Ross at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport and "expressed great satisfaction over his first visit to Serbia," the Serbian government said on its website.

Dacic stated that this visit is very important for us and at the same time, an opportunity to improve economic cooperation of the two countries and political dialogue at the highest level.



Ross will meet today with President Aleksandar Vucic and on that occasion a memorandum of understanding in the field of infrastructure between the two governments will be signed.