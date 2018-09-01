Business & Economy Vučić and JT Chairman extending the cooperation to new areas Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić hosted on Friday the delegation of Japan Tobacco International (JTI), led by Chairman of the JT Group Yasutake Tango. Source: Tanjug Saturday, September 1, 2018 | 13:00 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic expressed his gratitude to Tango for launching the new production line in Senta factory, Tanjug reported.

According to him, this reflects the continuous development of operations and production modernization of the largest Japanese investor in Serbia.



Vučić said that he is convinced that Serbia and Japan will expanding their cooperation to new areas in the following period, and that was also the topic of the conversations when Prime Minister Shinzō Abe visited Serbia.



Vučić introduced the JTI delegation with the latest successful economic indicators confirming the trend of development of Serbian economy, and Mr. Tango thanked the Serbian President for the support and efforts directed at creating a stable business environment. The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Japan to Belgrade H.E. Junichi Maruyama.