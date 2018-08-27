Business & Economy Two RTB Bor tender bids to compete for partnership Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic confirmed on Sunday that 2 out of 3 tender bids for for strategic partnership with RTB Bor were valid - Chinese and Russian. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 27, 2018 | 10:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic said that he was not familiar with their content but added that "the stronger their competition is, the better for us."

He added that bringing an end to RTB Bor privatization would increase employment rate in the future and it would allow for construction of new motorways to Eastern Serbia.