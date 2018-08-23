Business & Economy "Whatever occupation you name, we don't have it.." President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said this in Zrenjanin after signing an agreement on Chinese tire factory construction. Source: B92 Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 16:36 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Answering to press questions, he said we are in need of butchers, drivers...

"You laughed at me six months ago when I spoke about it and now you all talk about it. I told you that it will be a problem for us, that we'll have to import labour in a year or two from the neighbouring countries" , Vucic said



According to him, the situation has both a good and a bad side.



"The good side is that we might be able to improve our demographic picture here, while the bad side....there is a risk one part of the Serbian population could move to Serbia and then you have to support Republika Srpska more significantly, to preserve our homes there", Vucic said.