Serbia makes new aircraft after 30 years New four-seater aircraft, Sova, is set to have its first test flight. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 16:45

The airplane was manufactured in Utva Aviation Industry in Pancevo, Serbia.

41M program, better- known as Sova, is a project financed by Yugoimport-SDPR J.P., Serbian defence company.



Utva, largely owned by Yugoimport, arranged designing, modification, building prototypes, testing and plane certification, said the official release from the factory.



This type of plane was first produced in Utva last year. After 30 years Utva succeeded in designing, producing and testing the new aircraft independently again.



Sova aircraft is intended for training and selection, sport flying and tourism, air taxi services and panoramic tours.