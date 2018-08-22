Business & Economy Which companies want RTB Bor? Three companies submitted bids for taking part in privatization of RTB Bor. Source: Beta Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 15:07 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Vecernje Novosti reports that the interested companies are Chinese Zijin Mining, Ugold Limited based in Cyprus and backed by Russian capital and Canadian-Finnish investment fund Champion Iron.

Deadline for submitting application for strategic partnership with RTB Bor expired three days ago and the Ministry of Economy announced three applicants from China, Russia and Canada but didn't specify their names.



According to tender prerequisites,the strategic partner should inject $350 million minimum in the capital of RTB Bor, increase production between three and four times over the next four to five years and keep all 5,000 workers.



Seven companies purchased tender documentation.



Vecernje Novosti daily writes that if Chinese Zijin, one of the most serious competitors for RTB Bor strategic partner, succeeds in winning the bid they could get the chance to position themselves in European market.



According to the daily very little is known about Ugold Limited. There are mentions that the company has coal mines in Ukraine and also that they're owners of the most famous hotels in Montenegro.



Canadian - Finnish investment fund Champion Iron deals with mining investments and has expressed interest in RTB Bor several times, Vecernje Novosti writes.