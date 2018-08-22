Business & Economy GMO scandal in Macedonia - Serbia involved? Macedonia is currently being shaken up by a huge GMO-related scandal. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 10:06 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Macedonian Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) published a statement that they found a ton of GMO foods on the market, reports Belgrade newspaper Politika.

Thorough inspection of the Macedonian market came after a super analysis in a EU reference laboratory confirmed the presence of GMO in soy and soy-based food.



As FVA stated in a report published on their site, more than half of GMO foods were sold by a Macedonian health food manufacturer Vitalia.



FVA also stated that the soy originated in Serbia, namely from Sojaprotein a.d., a company from Becej.



Vitalia denied these allegations claiming that it "imports soy from a renowned Serbian manufacturer Sojaprotein" which is one of the largest manufactures of non-GMO soy in Europe.



After this, the health inspectors targeted the largest food manufacturers, even the famous rice growers from Kocani, Macedonia.



Serbian law also prohibits manufacturing and selling GMOs and GMO foods.



Serbian Ministry of Agriculture told Politika daily that they would investigate the FVA claims but that they hadn't received any official information yet and that none of the shipments from Serbia were returned.