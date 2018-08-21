Business & Economy Vucic: Unemployment for the first time under 12% Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said today that for the first time in years, maybe even decades country's unemployment rate is under 12%. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 | 13:58 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic said this on Batajnica military airport during the test flights for the overhauled MIG-29s acquired from Russia.

"There is still a lot to be done so that Serbian citizens could live better. Still, the current state is incomparable to the one from previous years", said Vucic.



"When people talk about the recovery of the Serbian economy, they look away or shake their head in disapproval, but if the economy wasn't getting better we wouldn't achieve any of this", added Vucic.