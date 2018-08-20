Business & Economy Supporting wall on Corridor 10 collapses again A supporting wall on Corridor 10 highway that partially collapsed yesterday, today fell apart entirely. Source: B92 Monday, August 20, 2018 | 14:40 Tweet Share (screen capture,Prva TV)

This concerns a supporting wall that had partially fallen in three times in the last five months.

Yesterday morning around 9 a.m. the landslide destroyed around 500 m2 of concrete platform above the stretch where the right lane of the highway is being built. At the moment concrete, earth and rocks were falling there were no workers near the site. Witnesses said that the first thing they noticed was a cloud of dust and trees falling downhill.



Today, the situation is even worse because the wall collapsed entirely. The landslide is still "active" and the rocks are still falling, reports Prva TV live from scene.