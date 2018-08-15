Business & Economy "Pensions will increase, but we'll have to import workers" Pensioners in Serbia will receive a significantly increase starting in November, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 10:40 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Addressing journalists after visiting the VTI military technical institute in Belgrade, Vucic said that pensioners will receive an increase of nine percent and will thus have "higher than ever pensions."

"Others can expect increases, too, significant ones - but not as much next year, if we continue this way," he said.



According to him, pensioners "deserve this increase because they carried the burden of reforms, thanks to which we have so much economic growth today."



"The problem is that we don't have the work force, we don't have craftsmen, we will have to import labor," Vucic said.