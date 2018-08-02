Business & Economy "There's no need to ban plastic bags right away" Environmental Protection Minister Goran Trivan says the use of plastic grocery bags has been halved ever since big retailers started charging for them. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 15:41 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The minister added that it "turned out there was no need to immediately ban plastic bags, since charging them in big retail chains is producing good results."

Asked whether plastic bags would in fact be banned, Trivan said this was the goal that is being "moved toward," and noted that 30 countries have done it so far.



"Now is the time for smaller stores to start to realize they too can contribute, and replace plastic bags with some alternative," the minister said.



Carrier bags that many stores now charge for are biodegradable and cost RSD 2 ( EUR 0.017), while plastic produce bags are still free.