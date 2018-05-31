Business & Economy First Sheraton hotel opened in Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attended late on Thursday in Novi Sad the opening ceremony of the first Sheraton hotel in Serbia. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, June 1, 2018 | 16:05 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic said that Serbia has become a desirable destination for investment and foreign tourists, and that Novi Sad has become the center of IT industry and creativity.

At the opening ceremony of this hotel owned by MK Group, Brnabic said that the data show a significant increase in the number of foreign tourists and that Serbia will no longer be a country of cheap labor and cheap tourism.



She stated that owing to various cultural and entertainment programs, Novi Sad has proven to be a "premium city break" destination where tourists come throughout the year.



Investment in tourism will be especially important in 2019 when Novi Sad will carry the title of the European Youth Capital and in 2021 of European Capital of Culture.



The Prime Minister pointed out that Novi Sad has so far had limited accommodation capacities, especially of high category, and that the opening of Hotel Sheraton will greatly contribute to the city and its economy.



In the autumn a creative hub will be opened at the location of the former Svilara, and together we are developing a complete creative district in the neighborhood known as the Chinese Quarter, so that everything is rounded up and gets a full international promotion in 2021, when Novi Sad will be the European capital of Culture, the Prime Minister said and added that Novi Sad has set the bar high for the rest of Serbia, including Belgrade.



Brnabic recalled that in the first three months of 2018, Serbia has been visited by over 580,000 tourists, which is 11% more than in the same period last year.



The foreign currency inflow from tourism is €229 million, which is 12% more than in the same period last year.



President of the Provincial Government Igor Mirovic said that the Sheraton brand through this project helps the overall development of Novi Sad and Vojvodina.



With the opening of this hotel, Novi Sad got the first international hotel brand in which almost €15 million has been invested, and 120 workers are employed in this 4-star hotel.



The hotel operates under the franchise of one of the most famous hotel corporations in the world - Marriot International - and is the investment of company MK Group.



It is located in the wider center of Novi Sad, near the Novi Sad Fair and covers 13,000 square metres, has 150 rooms, nine apartments, one presidential suite, seven conference rooms and a spa centre.