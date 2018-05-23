Business & Economy Societe Generale launches exclusive service package Societe Generale’s Private Banking arm has launched in Serbia an exclusive package of accounts and services Eminent. Source: BIZ: PR Friday, May 25, 2018 | 11:23 Tweet Share (Photo: Societe Generale)

It provides clients with first-class, customized services, investment and financial consulting with numerous benefits offered by Visa Infinite debit card.

The Visa Infinite debit card follows the dynamic rhythm of clients and provides a range of special offers, attractive privileges and discounts worldwide, including services of a concierge personal assistant that provides 24/7 customer support for a wide range of services. The concierge is available for a variety of information and recommendations, as well as assistance in the organization of services, travel or booking of hotels, restaurants, tickets for various prestigious sports, cultural and other exclusive events in any part of the world.



The Visa Infinite Card provides clients with global travel insurance in the amount of as much as $ 1,000,000 for clients and their families. This insurance combines a number of advantages of different types of insurance starting with the cost of medical services to those associated with the cancellation or change of the original travel plan, as well as insurance in case of loss of money/baggage or flight delay. Additional insurance when purchasing provides protection in case of loss, theft or accidental damage of purchased products, as well as the possibility of extended warranty of the products purchased by Visa Infinite card.



Clients have at their disposal a network of airport business lounges, which represent a comfortable way to relax or work and conduct meetings while waiting for a flight or in case it is postponed or canceled. Clients also have the speed-pass option available to them with online booking and discounts, which allows a shorter waiting time during check-in and passport checks, escort when arriving and departing from the airport, assistance in obtaining visas and organizing the transportation. It also provides a privileged status in more than 900 prestigious world hotels with the automatic obtaining of rooms of a higher category, late check-out and a number of other amenities.



Users of the Eminent Private Banking Package can also expect support in the domain of investment consulting. Licensed investment consultants, in cooperation with other members of Private Banking team, with the support of the experts of Societe Generale Group, recommend to each client individually the way in which they can invest their funds on the domestic or foreign market in accordance with their profile, financial plans and other factors. The Eminent package also offers a variety of other services for quick and easy management of funds, and a range of benefits within Digital Banking services through M-banking or E-banking platforms.