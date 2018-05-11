Business & Economy Consumer goods and services up 1.1% y-o-y Prices of goods and services used for personal consumption in April 2018 increased by 0.4 percent on on average compared to March. Source: Beta Friday, May 11, 2018 | 14:57 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

And the figure is 1.1 percent higher year-on-year, the Statistical Office has announced.

In relation to December 2017, the increase was 1.2 percent.



Observed by main groups, in April 2018 in relation to the previous month, the increase of prices was noted in clothing and footwear (2.1%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.7%), transport (0.6%), communication (0.3%) and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance (0.2%).



Decrease of prices was recorded in the groups alcoholic beverages and tobacco and Recreation and culture (by -0.1%, each group).