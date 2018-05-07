Business & Economy Belgrade-Sarajevo highway memorandum signed with Turks A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed with Turkish construction company Tasyapi on Sunday in Istanbul during a Turkish-Serbian business forum. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, May 7, 2018 | 14:15 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The memorandum was signed on Serbian side by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic, the Serbia government announced.

Based on this memorandum, the Turkish company should make technical and financial proposals for several infrastructure projects in Serbia, namely the rehabilitation of the regional roads Novi Pazar-Tutin and Aljinovici-Sjenica-Novi Pazar, as well as the construction of both sections of the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway located in Serbia, from Kuzmin to Sremska Raca, and from Pozega to Kotroman, i.e. the border with Bosnia-Herzegovina.



A special working group of the government of Serbia will decide on these proposals.



Mihajlovic said on this occasion that the construction of the highway from Belgrade to Sarajevo is very important for Serbia, adding this project is also of great importance for the entire region, because it will only provide additional stability.



Zorana Mihajlovic is a member of a state delegation led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a two-day visit to Turkey.



Mihajlovic will sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in research and development activities in the areas of traffic between the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure of the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of the Republic of Serbia in Ankara today after the talks between the two President Aleksandar Vucic and Recep Tajip Erdogan.



During this visit, Mihajlovic will also hold bilateral meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications of Turkey to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in infrastructure, according to a statement by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.