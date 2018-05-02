Business & Economy Belgrade-Sarajevo highway financing to be topic in Istanbul Rasim Ljajic says he will discuss "conditions for financing the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway" during his visit to Turkey. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This is the most important infrastructure project to be discussed and the method and terms of financing it have not yet been agreed on, the minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications has told B92.

"It is important to implement what has been agreed with Erdogan during his visit to Belgrade, the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway will be spoken about, and the most important thing is to send a new message to Turkish investors and tourists that they are welcome and that Serbia is a good destination," he said.



Ljajic said that Serbia is "fighting to achieve a lower interest rate on the loan for the highway."



"16 different agreements have been signed in Belgrade, 12 referring to concrete infrastructure projects, from Novi Pazar to the reconstruction of a hammam in Golubac. It is very important that the realization starts as soon as possible in order to also discuss new projects, such as a bridge in Uzice," the minister said.