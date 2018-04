Business & Economy IMF confirms 3.5 percent growth forecast for Serbia The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed its 3.5 percent GDP growth forecast for Serbia for 2018. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, April 18, 2018 | 11:02 Tweet Share

In the revised World Economic Outlook report for April 2018, the IMF predicts the same growth rate for 2019, and inflation of 2.7 percent in 2018 and 3 percent in 2019.

The unemployment rate is projected to fall to 14 percent at the end of 2019, from 14.6 percent in 2017.