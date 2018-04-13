Business & Economy "Rio Tinto could invest more in Serbia" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Saturday in London during her working visit to the UK with representatives of the global mining and metal group Rio Tinto. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, April 16, 2018 | 14:15 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic spoke with Executive Director of Rio Tinto Energy and Minerals Production Group Bold Baatar and Head of Rio Tinto Ventures Andrew Latham, who are in charge of the development of the lithium-borate project Jadar near Loznica in Western Serbia.

The prime minister and representatives of Rio Tinto discussed the possibilities of investing in Serbia and various aspects of Jadar project development.



Representatives of company Rio Tinto pointed out that they see Serbia as an attractive investment destination, and expressed their gratitude for the support of the Government of Serbia and the local community so far.



Brnabic said that the Government wants to enable the exploitation of ore mines and the production of lithium carbonate in Serbia, in order to enable further development of industrial production in new technologies.



The participants in the meeting agreed on joint work on the development of the project within the joint Adriatic Working Group, established after the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation in July 2017.