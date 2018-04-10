Business & Economy Serbian currency strengthened nearly 5% against euro y-o-y The Serbian dinar (RSD) on Tuesday, the first working day after the Easter holiday in Serbia, changed its value "slightly" against the euro (EUR). Source: Beta Tuesday, April 10, 2018 | 11:15 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This was announced by the central bank (NBS), which added that the mean official exchange rate is today RSD 118.1656 for one euro.

This Tuesday, the dinar is 4.9 percent stronger against the euro compared to a year ago, 0.1 percent weaker than a month ago, while it gained 0.3 percent since the start of the year.



The dinar's lowest value against the euro this year was on January 5, when the exchange rate was RSD 119.0027, and the highest on March 2 (RSD 118.0084).



In order to alleviate daily exchange rate oscillations, the NBS this year sold 180 million euros in the intern-bank hard currency market, and bought EUR 625 million.