Business & Economy Etihad and Fiat not leaving Serbia - PM There are no indications that Etihad is leaving Serbia, PM Ana Brnabic said on Thursday in the Serbian National Assembly. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 30, 2018 | 14:40

This was her reply to opposition New Party leader Zoran Zivkovic's question about whether the air carrier - Air Serbia's strategic partner - was withdrawing from the country.

Brnabic also described this as "media disinformation."



She recalled that all business indicators point to Air Serbia's growth, and noted that the company served 2.6 million passengers in 2017 - 90 percent more than in 2013.



Remarking that she "cannot speak on behalf of the company and their plans," Brnabic said that Etihad is "our strategic partner that has made no indication they would exit Air Serbia."



Zivkovic also wanted to know if Italian automaker Fiat would terminate its collaboration with Serbia and end production at their Kragujevac plant by the end of the year.



Brnabic replied that Fiat would "stay in Serbia."