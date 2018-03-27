Business & Economy China Road and Bridge Corporation eyes new Serbia projects Deputy PM Zorana Mihajlovic met on Tuesday with Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) President Du Fei. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, March 28, 2018 | 11:37 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The Serbian government announced that the meeting focused on the implementation of the company's current projects in Serbia, as well as future infrastructure projects.

Mihajlovic, who is minister of infrastructure, construction, and transport, emphasized that CRBC is meeting all its contractual and quality obligations in Serbia, while respecting deadlines and standards.



According to her, this year will see the start of construction of the Corridor 11 highway stretch from Preljina to Pozega, that is 30.96 kilometers long.



The Serbian government is ready to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese company to build the part of the highway from Pozega to the border with Montenegro (Boljari), as this company is already building a highway section in Montenegro leading to the border with Serbia, Mihajlovic said.



Li Manchang pointed out that China is "very satisfied with the cooperation it has with the government of Serbia, as well as the cooperation that Chinese companies have with the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure."



Du Fei expressed his gratitude to Mihajlovic for the cooperation so far, and pointed out that works on the Surcin-Obrenovac highway section are well advanced, in accordance with the deadlines and standards of quality and environmental protection.



He expressed his company's readiness to participate in new projects in Serbia.



"We expect the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the Corridor 11 section from Pozega to Boljari with special attention, considering that we also agreed with Montenegrin officials to take part in the construction of the highway to Serbia, in the length of 78 kilometers," Du said.