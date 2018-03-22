Business & Economy French corporation takes over Belgrade airport for 25 years A 25-year concession contract for Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport was signed on Thursday with the French company Vinci Airports. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 16:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The ceremony was attended by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of her cabinet, Tanjug is reporting.

The nominal value of the transaction totals around 1.46 billion euros, including a one-off fee, the minimum annual concession fees and capital investments.



When the best bidder was announced in January, President Aleksandar Vucic said that Vinci had offered to pay EUR 501 million for the concession and pledged to invest another EUR 732 million over the 25 years.



Vucic also said that the annual concession tax would range from EUR 4.3 million to 16 million, while there would be no layoffs, and that Vinci had assumed the obligation not to change airport fees for three years.