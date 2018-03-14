Business & Economy Bulgarians invited to take part in projects in Serbia Zorana Mihajlovic on Monday urged Bulgarian companies today to take part in infrastructure projects in Serbia. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | 10:28 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, the deputy PM and minister of construction, transport and infrastructure invited them to "modernize the Nis-Dimitrovgrad railway line and build highway Nis-Pristina together with Serbian companies."

Mihajlovic, speaking at the Serbia-Bulgaria Business Forum in the town of Nis, added that the two countries "could improve cooperation and achieve trade of EUR 3.5 billion, that is, increase it by three and a half times from the current billion."



Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said that Bulgaria, as the country holding the EU presidency, wants to put more strongly on the agenda of the EU the issue of the European enlargement, in particular to the Western Balkans.