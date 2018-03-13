Business & Economy IMF delegation visiting Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Minister of Finance Dusan Vujovic met on Monday in Belgrade with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, March 13, 2018 | 09:11 Tweet Share The IMF delegation at the National Bank of Serbia (Tanjug)

They "summarized the results of the recently successfully concluded arrangement with this institution, as well as the latest macroeconomic and fiscal developments," the government announced.

The meeting with the IMF delegation, led by James Roaf, also looked at economic policy measures, institutional and structural reforms that Serbia needs to implement in order to keep up as soon as possible with the most developed countries of the European Union.



Unlike the previous, three-year cooperation, which focused on a precautionary stand-by arrangement, on this occasion discussions focused on the priorities of economic policy in the coming period, which will strengthen the achieved results of reforms and ensure long-term and sustainable economic growth.



At the meeting it was concluded that the new Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) can be a good modality for future cooperation and support to Serbia, because financial support will not be needed due to successful reforms and stable public finances.



It was also pointed out that the encouraging macroeconomic indicators from January show that high growth rates of GDP in Serbia are possible through the continuation of structural reforms.