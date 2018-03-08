Business & Economy Serbia to be regional maintenance hub for Airbus helicopters Serbia's Moma Stanojlovic Air Force Institute will become a regional center for maintenance of Airbus helicopters, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has said. Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Vulin spoke after a meeting with Cesar Sanchez-Lopez, vice president for Airbus South East Europe & Israel.

"We are very satisfied with our cooperation. When it comes to the acquisition of H145m helicopters, everything is going according to plan, and by the end of the year we expect two helicopters - one for the Ministry of Defense and the other for the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Vulin said.



He recalled that the Ministry of Defense had commissioned six helicopters, while the Ministry of Interior will get three.



"We will have four combat helicopters, while two will be used in search and rescue operations, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology. We have bought an extraordinary attack system that will partially be equipped with our weapons," Vulin said.



The minister particularly stressed as important that cooperation with the renowned company is being raised to a higher level, the Ministry of Defense announced.



According to Vulin, the Moma Stanojlovic Institute will have the capability in the future to become a regional center for maintenance of Airbus helicopters, but also for maintaining the Gazelle helicopters that are now in service, and will be able to significantly develop its capacities.