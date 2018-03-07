Business & Economy Authorities look to boost computer science education Serbia will establish a new faculty of computer science, if no agreement is reached with Belgrade University's School of Electrical Engineering (EFT). Izvor: Tanjug Wednesday, March 7, 2018 | 11:37 Tweet Share Mladen Sarcevic (Tanjug, file)

This has been announced with Education Minister Mladen Sarcevic, who explained that the original idea wass to establish the new faculty as a branch of the EFT.

But "the story with the EFT is not over yet," Sarcevic continued - however, if no agreement is reached, "other options are being considered, such as setting up a new faculty."



"For now we've discussed the location of the new school to be in New Belgrade, in a modern, 11,000 square meter building. We're not doing this for the next two years, we're doing this for the future. It's too soon to talk about quotas at that faculty," he told Tanjug after a panel dedicated to education held at the Kopaonik Business Forum.



Sarcevic also recalled that all faculties in Serbia that have IT courses had raised their quotas by 756, and that more schools are expected to join this trend in 2018.