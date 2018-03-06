Business & Economy Minister not worried about Russian gas supplies to Serbia There is no danger for Serbia if Russia halts gas supplies through Ukraine, Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic has said. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 16:03 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Antic was responding journalists when he said that this will not affect our country, because of the contract it has with Gazprom, that includes "three points for the delivery of gas to Serbia."

"I would not go for fatalistic scenarios, it's about relations between Gazprom and the Ukrainian transit company, and it's up to them to solve it," Antic told reporters at the Kopaonik Business Forum.



He said that Serbia has a contract with Gazprom, "and we should not be interested in the route Gazprom will use to supply Serbia with gas."



"This is a binding contract, everyone needs to fulfill their obligations. During the last visit of (Serbian President) Vucic to Russia and his meeting with (Russian President) Putin, we inserted this into the new contract: a new delivery point at the Serbian-Hungarian border. Therefore with Gazprom there are now three delivery points for Serbia, one is Banatski Dvor, the other is via Bereg on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, and the third is the Serbian-Hungarian border," the minister said.



Antic pointed out that Gazprom can supply Serbia with gas from Hungarian storage facilities, from central European facilities such as Baumgarten, "or from other interconnections."