Business & Economy "Higher GDP, employment growth key challenges for 2018" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has told the daily Danas that Serbia "finished last year with good economic indicators." Tuesday, March 6, 2018 | 13:37

According to Brnabic's remarks published by the Serbian government, "economic reforms and fiscal consolidation were priorities in 2017."

Summarizing the results from last year, Brnabic said that we significantly reduced the public debt, we have a stable dinar exchange rate and inflation within the planned framework.



The Serbian government made great strides in improving business conditions, for which we received the acknowledgments from the largest international institutions, including the World Bank, which declared Serbia the leader in the implementation of reforms in Southeast Europe.



At the end of the year, the total balance of foreign direct investment amounted to EUR 2.6 billion.



"We have introduced tax incentives for entrepreneurs, and we will continue to work on that," the prime minister underlined.



According to her, the budget for this year is focused on development, with RSD 128.8 billion for capital investments, of which more than 40 percent is planned for transport infrastructure projects.



The key economic challenges in this year are to achieve are a stronger GDP growth and to have unemployment rate below ten percent, therefore we will continue to relieve companies from excessive compulsory contributions, Brnabic explained, adding that the priority is attracting new investments as this contributes to the competitiveness of the economy.