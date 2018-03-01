Business & Economy Hilton Belgrade opened in ceremony attended by top officials Prime Minister Ana Brnabic attended late on Thursday the ceremonial opening of Hilton Belgrade Hotel. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Friday, March 2, 2018 | 11:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

It is described on the Serbian government's website as "a great recognition for Serbia and its citizens because Belgrade has become a European and world metropolis."

The ribbon was ceremonially cut by President Aleksandar Vucic together with Brnabic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic, Mayor of Belgrade Sinisa Mali and Vice President of Hilton for Europe Jochem-Jan Sleiffer.



The event was also attended by US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott, representative of Belaga Management Belgrade Zlatko Zdunjic and General Manager of Hilton Belgrade Nicolaas Houwert.



The hotel will employ almost 300 workers and the contractors were mostly Serbian companies.



The five-star hotel is located on the corner of Kralja Milana and Kralja Milutina streets.