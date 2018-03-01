Business & Economy Serbia's GDP grew 2.5 percent y-o-y in Q4 2017 Serbia's real GDP growth in Q4 of 2017 was 2.5 percent up compared to the same period of the previous year, the Statistical Office (RZS) said in on Wednesday. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 1, 2018 | 11:23 Tweet Share

"According to seasonally-adjusted GDP data, gross domestic product increased by 0.6 pct in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter," the RZS said in a press release, adding:

"Observed by activities, in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, significant real growth in the gross value added was recorded in the section of construction – 17.8 percent, the section of wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage and accommodation and food service activities – 4.9 percent and the section of industry; water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation – 3.7 percent."



Real fall in the gross value added was recorded in the section of agriculture, forestry and fishing – 9.5 percent, the RZS said.



Observed by expenditure aggregates, in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, real growth was noted as follows: the household final consumption expenditure – 1.9 percent, the non-profit institutions serving households (NPISH) final consumption expenditure – 0.9 percent, the general government final consumption expenditure – 1.1%, gross fixed capital formation – 12.4%, the exports of goods and services – 7.5 percent and the import of goods and services – 12.0 percent.