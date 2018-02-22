Business & Economy PM meets with EBRD president Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Monday in London with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Sumo Chakrabarti. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 27, 2018 | 09:22 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

Brnabic was in London for the Western Balkans Investment Summit.

According to the Serbian government, she "expressed gratitude for the engagement of the EBRD in Serbia to date and its importance for the overall development of the Western Balkans region and informed the EBRD President about the most important macroeconomic indicators and the results of economic reforms in Serbia."



Brnabic and Chakrabarti discussed the activities and measures that the Serbian government is implementing to increase employment.



Serbia attaches special importance to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises because they are economic developers, the prime minister underlined, adding that this year a total of RSD 3.6 billion has been set aside for measures aimed at increasing the employment of young people.



According to Brnabic, Serbia has been cooperating on similar projects with international organizations, such as the UN Industrial Development Organization, with which it is cooperating on the project of employment of young women and the development of entrepreneurship.



"Our country is committed to continuing reforms in the public sector in order to create a better economic environment and attract new investment," Brnabic stated.



She recalled the positive estimates and forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the successful completion of the VIII revision of the three-year precautionary arrangement, which is a good signal for investors.



Since 2001, Serbia has concluded loan agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of approximately EUR 1.4 billion. EBRD loans are used mainly for financing infrastructure projects.