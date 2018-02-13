Business & Economy Serbian businessman eyes part of failed Croatian giant Miodrag Kostic has for the first time publicly expressed interest in buying at least one part of the failed Croatian giant Agrokor. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2018 | 16:50 Tweet Share Kostic (L) is seen with presidents Vucic and Grabar-Kitarovic (Tanjug)

"Agrokor is a big company, with big assets, it will definitely not remain in the form of one company. We are monitoring the settlement and, accordingly, it will certainly be sold. We will be a big investor in the agricultural processing part," the Serbian businessman told Croatia's RTL, Tanjug is reporting on Tuesday citing seebiz.eu.

Kostic's business empire includes agriculture, trade and tourism, with revenues of more than EUR 1 billion, and he recently bought the tourist complex Rezidencija Skiper near Umag in Croatia, the article added.



Kostic, who was in Zagreb along with other Serbian businesspeople during President Aleksandar Vucic's official visit, also announced more investments in Croatia, and remarked that better political relations would result in more Serbian tourists choose Croatia as their destination.