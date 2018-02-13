Business & Economy PM on her government's road infrastructure piorities The government's road infrastructure priority is to complete the Obrenovac-Ljig stretch of highway, start works on Preljina-Pozega and join corridors 10 and 11. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2018 | 10:24 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this, Tanjug reported.

"By mid- year, the section of the highway from Obrenovac to Ljig will be completed and we will start work on the Preljina-Pozega section, and talks will be held about the Pojate-Preljina section to connect Corridor 10 with the Corridor 11 section," Brnabic said during her visit to the town of Sevojno.



The prime minister stated that no agreement has yet been reached with Bosnia-Herzegovina on the route of the future Belrade-Sarajevo highway, but also noted that this is a political issue, and that Serbia is in favor of a route that represents "the best solution for our country."