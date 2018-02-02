Business & Economy "Serbia received more investments than EU member Croatia" Serbia's public debt is below 60 percent of GDP, and is "better than in many countries," President Aleksandar Vucic has told the Vienna daily Kronen Zeitung. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, February 2, 2018 | 12:13 Tweet Share Vucic is seen with President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Christoph Leitl (Tanjug)

In an interview ahead of his official visit to Austria, Vucic pointed out that after economic reforms during two consecutive years, the state budget has a surplus, while the unemployment rate has been reduced "from 26 to 12 percent."

He added that he "hoped it would fall to 10.5 percent this year."



"Overall, we improved our position in the World Bank rankings by 50 places. Last year, we had foreign investments worth 2.6 billion dollars. For comparison, Croatia, as a member of the EU, had 947 million," Vucic said.



"However, despite this, we must continue to improve our economic professionalism, and Austria helps us in this - its Economic Chamber, and its president, Christoph Leitl," Vucic said.