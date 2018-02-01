Business & Economy New Belgrade tower to get 104-meter twin Ground will be broken this month for a 104-meter tower, located next to the BC Usce office building in New Belgrade, the daily Politika writes. Izvor: B92, politika.rs Thursday, February 1, 2018 | 13:15 Tweet Share (mpcproperties.rs, render)

The permit for the 22-floor building, Usce Tower II, has been issued, the newspaper learned on Tuesday from the Ministry of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure.

This means that the last hurdle for MPC Properties, co-owned by Petar Matic, has been removed, the report said, adding that the building will house offices, a restaurant, a cafe, and a bank.



According to the company's website, the 22,000 square meter A+ class office building will have two level underground garage for 750 parking places, and will be the same height as the existing twin Tower I (BC Usce).