Business & Economy Work to build Serbian Stream gas pipeline to begin soon - PM Ana Brnabic confirmed on Monday that construction of Serbian Stream - a gas pipeline from Bulgaria to Serbia to replace South Stream - would begin soon. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, January 30, 2018 | 09:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The Serbian prime minister said the South Stream company, established for the project to build the gas pipeline of the same name, would be renamed accordingly.

"Currently we are designing Nis-Dimitrovgrad (pipeline) and I believe we will begin to build it, too, soon," the Brnabic said on Monday in Belgrade.



According to her, this is a government plan and one of its priorities within the Berlin Process - a gas pipeline to Bulgaria, which becomes one of the gas hubs in this part of Europe, "via the Turkish Stream."



"There is also a talk about an LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis, which will go towards Greece. And that is certainly one of our alternative gas sources and smart energy policies," Brnabic added.



The media previously reported, referring to unofficial information, that due to such plans, Srbijagas - the state-owned natural gas enterprise - will borrow a short-term loan of 15 million euros, and this money is intended for additional capital increase.



The Serbian Stream (company) will appear as the main contractor for the works on the second route of Turkish Stream, from which Serbia should get its supplies of Russian gas starting in 2019.



From the Serbian hub, gas that will be transported under the Black Sea will also be delivered to other countries in Southeast Europe, as the Ukrainian route will no longer be used.



That is why the new loan of Srbijagas increases the capital of the company South Stream, which is registered in Serbia under the name South Stream Serbia AG, the daily Blic reports.