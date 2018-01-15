Business & Economy French companies interested in Serbian energy sector Statements of intent regarding cooperation between Serbia and France in the field of energy were signed in Belgrade on Thursday. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, January 19, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet (Tanjug)

The statements, inked by Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Aleksandar Antic and French Ambassador to Serbia Frederic Mondoloni "specifically concern the field of improving energy efficiency," the government announced.

The signed declaration of intentions foresees cooperation in the projects in the field of renewable energy sources, which are focused primarily on energy efficiency and improvement of our distribution networks, savings, energy efficiency and the like, the minister said.



According to Antic, the idea is that this document is an incentive for our energy companies to cooperate and prepare several projects ahead of the expected meeting of the Presidents of Serbia and France in 2018.



Mondoloni "underlined that Serbia is the most important partner of France in the Western Balkans, pointing out that 80% of the country's economic exchange with that region is with Serbia."